Eight lawyers granted bail in Tis Hazari court firing case

October 06, 2023 08:50 am | Updated 08:50 am IST

PTI

A court here on Thursday granted bail to eight advocates arrested in connection with the firing incident on the Tis Hazari District Court premises. Shots were fired on the court premises during a scuffle between two groups of lawyers on July 5.

A magisterial court on Tuesday took cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Delhi police in the case. “The trial is yet to commence and it will take considerable time,” the court said. It added that the accused have been in judicial custody for around 90 days and that the chargesheet has already been filed in the case.

