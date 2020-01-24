Eight injured as school bus collides with cluster bus

A school bus collided with a cluster bus in west Delhi’s Naraina, leaving seven students and a woman attendant injured, said a police officer on Thursday morning.

They suffered minor injuries on their hands, legs and face and all of them were discharged after treatment, the officer added.

According to the Fire Department, they received a call at 7.10 a.m. regarding an accident near Sagar Ratna signal.

“On reaching the spot, it was found that a cluster bus had hit a school bus of Salwan Public School, Rajinder Nagar. Twenty seven children on board were rushed to two nearby hospitals and they were discharged after treatment, he said.

Based on statement by the witness, a case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

The driver of the cluster bus, Parbhat Malik, has been arrested and further investigation is under way, the police said.

The mother of a Class VI student, who did not wished to be named, said: “My son was sitting near the window seat when he saw the cluster bus speeding and all of a sudden it hit the bus. The bus toppled and crashed near the footpath. Children were afraid and started crying. Police personnel and firemen pulled them out. My son got stitches on head, but he is doing fine now.”

She added that there was only a bus conductor and a woman attendant in the school bus besides the driver.

Reeta Singh, (29), who has been employed as a marshal in the cluster bus for last three months said their vehicle started from Shivaji Stadium for Madhu Vihar and the accident occurred at around 7 a.m.

“Usually, I sit in the last row of the bus. But on the day of accident, I sat in the front seat meant for the staff. There were hardly four-five passengers in the bus. The accident occurred near the signal when the bus was coming down the flyover. It all happened suddenly. The impact was such that the school bus turned sideways. I fell down from my seat. One of the woman passengers in the bus started shouting. I calmed her down and went to check the school children. They were injured and were accompanied by a woman. I called up the ambulance and informed the police,” said Ms. Singh.

Four students were treated at Kapoor hospital while others were rushed to Mehta Hospital from where they were discharged after administering first aid.