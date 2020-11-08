Eight arrested in fake credit cards racket

They fooled banks using fake papers

Delhi Police has arrested eight people, including four women who allegedly procured credit cards from several banks using fake documents, the police said on Saturday.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) O.P. Mishra said that the accused have been identified as Ajay Kshatriya (35), Manish Kshatriya (40), Kawal Raj (66), Arun Sharma and their wives who have been arrested from Rani Bagh area.

The police said that Manish is the mastermind and was instrumental in arranging fake IDs. He used photos of his family members to create different identities with different names and address, the police said. Probe began after a complaint from a private bank stating that 36 customers, who got their savings account opened under different names and addresses and obtained credit cards, availed the limit and didn’t pay the amount.

During subsequent verification by the bank’s team, several customers were found missing from their addresses, they said.

The police said the accused persons had also procured PAN cards, voter IDs and Aadhaar cards on the basis of impersonated fake documents.

Same set of people

“It emerged that the same set of persons had used different IDs, names and addresses to open the alleged bank accounts. While getting these IDs made, they all had changed their facial appearances by either keeping beard or french-cut beard or being clean-shaven. The original account opening forms were collected from the banks with KYC details along with other details and they were verified,” Mr. Mishra said.

He said the accused used these cards for shopping jewellery and costly items. They also had their own swiping machines and they further misrepresented to banks that credit cards were swiped but payment couldn’t be credited and got credited provisional payments from the banks. They even obtained loans on these credit cards and thereafter, were found absconding by changing their addresses.

“The accused revealed that an amount of around ₹50 lakh of cheated money is lying in different bank accounts. It’s being verified and efforts are being made to seize the money,” Mr. Mishra said.

The police claimed to have recovered 63 credit/debit cards, 83 cheque books, jewellery and cash worth ₹14.67 lakh.