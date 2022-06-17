Eight arrested for child trafficking
Eight persons, including six women, were arrested on charges of child trafficking earlier this month from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Friday. A child of seven-and-a-half months was recovered from the accused.
The accused were identified as - Neetu, Sonia, Vineet, Remha Aggarwal, Moni Begum, Pinku Devi, and Digvijay Singh.
A case was registered on May 12 on the complaint filed by a counsellor of the Delhi Commission for Women. In her complaint to the police, the counsellor said that on Saturday, she received information that the caller had sold her three-day-old baby through her friend, police said.
