Eight activists detained outside CM residence

Eight activists from rights group ‘United Against Hate’ were detained outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house when they tried to stage a protest against his “silence” on the ongoing communal violence in the Capital. They were later released.

“Mr. Kejriwal, you always claim that you are Janta ka CM but today we some of Janta of Delhi went to meet you and we were stopped thrashed and detained by Delhi Police from 200 mtrs from your residence. Why have you become so inaccessible?? [sic],” the group later said in a tweet.

Khalid Saifi, a co-founder of the group, said: “When we reached the area, the police did let us walk to the Chief Minister’s residence. An Assistant Commissioner of Policemanhandled me and put me in a jeep. At least 12 of us were detained and released after a couple of hours.”