Eight activists detained outside CM residence

Eight activists from rights group ‘United Against Hate’ were detained outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house when they tried to stage a protest against his “silence” on the ongoing communal violence in the Capital. They were later released.
“Mr. Kejriwal, you always claim that you are Janta ka CM but today we some of Janta of Delhi went to meet you and we were stopped thrashed and detained by Delhi Police from 200 mtrs from your residence. Why have you become so inaccessible?? [sic],” the group later said in a tweet.
Khalid Saifi, a co-founder of the group, said: “When we reached the area, the police did let us walk to the Chief Minister’s residence. An Assistant Commissioner of Policemanhandled me and put me in a jeep. At least 12 of us were detained and released after a couple of hours.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.