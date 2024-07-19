Efforts to raise awareness about Thangka art underway at Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tila

As you step inside Samyeling Tibetan settlement at Majnu Ka Tila, a small but unmissable shop draws you in with the compassionate eyes of Avalokiteśvara (Chenrezig in Tibetan) peering at you from the showcase. It is a stunning piece of art. The white and serene figure of Avalokiteśvara, the tenth-level of Bodhisattva, is painted on a silk fabric. The central deity is surrounded by other figures in a symmetrical composition and complemented with vibrant colours. The particular painting has breathtaking details in gold leaf.

The Thangka painting is not just a work of art but a matter of cultural identity for the 2,500-odd Tibetans residing in Majnu Ka Tila. And the shop is one of the few centres helping Thangka art reach more people across the world. Lakkhi, who spends his time here addressing queries of curious visitors, local and international, says the shop was established some five decades ago after the 1959 uprising when Tibetans fled to India and were given asylum.

The cramped space is filled with glittering hand-made scrolls made by traditional artists in Tibet and Nepal, who are trying to save and preserve Thangka art. The traditional Thangkas are usually small in size and many of the original ones came in sets or as a series of narrative mythological scenes, but subsequently were separated.

The process

Thangkas are traditionally created on rich cotton or silk applique. The intricate pieces depict the life story of Buddha or other Buddhist deities and influential Lamas and serve both as devotional objects and teaching tools. The paint consists of water-soluble animal glue, which are sourced from minerals and organic materials.

In Nepal, 24-carat gold is applied to make the piece more sublime. The production process is often described as a spiritual practice, involving purification rituals and is accompanied by recitation of mantras. Many contemporary Thangka artists now try to innovate with modern themes, including mandalas, to make it more appealing and relatable to global audiences, says Lakkhi. In present times, printed reproductions in poster size of painted thangka are also mass produced and commonly used for devotional and decorative purposes.

However, there is little knowledge or demand for the traditional handmade art form. In the Himalayas, Thangka art is taught to empower communities by providing them with training and employment opportunities. The same is being replicated at Majnu Ka Tila to support Tibetan culture and local livelihood.

The mass-produced Thangkas, or their replicas, cost anywhere between ₹1,000 and ₹10000, while the authentic handcrafted ones start from ₹10,000 to ₹10 lakh. The cost of a Thangka art piece depends on its size, material used and the quality of work on it. For the handmade pieces, the complex designs in a riveting combination of colours, the artist’s seniority and the age of the Thangka can also influence the cost.

The impact

Thangka art, says Anaisha Shrujal Patel, author of Declining Crafts: Looking Through a Different Perspective, is a fascinating art form given its resilient nature and the traditional practices associated with it. Though Thangka art has also been influenced by industrialisation, commercialisation and mass production, it has not impacted the traditional production method unlike India’s Madhubani art, which has seen a decline in quality due to adoption of non-traditional colour schemes to cater to buyers’ specific preferences, says Anaisha.

At Majnu Ka Tila, it is a unique experience. The Tibetan heritage it represents is one part of a conflux of cultures while it’s roots are traced to the legend of Abdulla, also known as Majnu (possessed by jinn; crazy). The story among history buffs and also shared by locals is about an eccentric man who, on his quest for the true meaning of God, ferried people across the Yamuna for free and was blessed by Guru Nanak, the first Guru of Sikhism, for the area to be known by his name. There is also a gurudwara in the vicinity, which was built by Baghel Singh in 1783 and also bears the same name.

Home to Tibetan refugees, Majnu Ka Tila is a landmark today and often referred to as Little Lhasa. The Thangka paintings available here contextualise the community’s culture and history to every visitor. “We want people to connect with the artists as it helps to promote our culture,” says Lakkhi.

Archit Sinha