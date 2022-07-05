Efforts to make commercial courts ready in 6 months under way

The Delhi High Court was on Tuesday informed by its administration department that all efforts will be made to ensure that the infrastructure for 42 additional commercial courts in the Capital is ready in six months.

The submission was made in a pending plea seeking to direct the authorities to set up more commercial courts as notified by the Delhi government on April 13, 2021, to ensure speedy redressal of commercial cases instituted in the Capital.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad after taking the submission of the administration department on record, disposed of the petition by advocate and social activist Amit Sahni.

During the hearing, the Bench said it has serious problems with the Delhi government’s Department of Law as most of the files relating to the High Court’s infrastructure were stuck with it for the last few years and requested the government counsel to look into the issue.

The administrative side’s counsel submitted that the building was under construction and once the courtrooms are handed over to them, the vacant posts of district judges (commercial) will be filled.

Mr. Sahni had sought directions to set up posts of 42 more district judges (commercial) in view of a notification issued by the city government on April 13, 2021. The notification was issued in furtherance of the Delhi government’s cabinet approval regarding the setting up of 42 additional posts of district judges (commercial)..