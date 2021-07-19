‘Efforts on to ensure water supply to all’

NEW DELHI

19 July 2021

Water production reaches 955 MGD, which is above average

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that his government was constantly making efforts towards ensuring regular water supply for the people of Delhi and that the engineers were working 24x7 to achieve the goal.

The Chief Minister said this on a day when the Delhi Jal Board said that water production in the city reached 955 MGD whereas the usual average of production was 910 MGD of water. The Capital had been facing a severe water crisis as its share of water had not been released by Haryana.

DJB vice-chairman Raghav Chadha said that this feat was made possible by improved engineering solutions and an adequate water supply in the Yamuna after 16,000 cusec water had reached Delhi from Haryana on Friday.

“The efforts and struggle of all the people of Delhi have now borne fruit. This has exposed the true face of the Haryana government. They had earlier withheld our share of water, which dried up not only the Yamuna but also left the people of Delhi thirsty for water,” Mr. Chadha said.