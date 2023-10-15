Efforts afoot to transform MCD schools: Atishi

October 15, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Saturday that her government has initiated efforts to transform the education system in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)-run schools at an “accelerated pace” and teachers are being provided opportunities to learn from the best schools across the country.

The comments came a day after she interacted with 40 ‘mentor teachers’ from MCD schools who returned from a trip to several innovative schools in Palampur and Bengaluru.

“To ensure high-quality education for every child, it is essential for teachers to gain exposure to global educational trends. Teachers in Delhi government schools have made significant professional progress in the past eight years. It is now the turn of the MCD teachers. The Delhi government is committed to providing them with the necessary exposure to the latest trends in education and pedagogy to enhance their professional skills,” Ms. Atishi told the mentor teachers on Friday evening.

The ruling AAP has recently faced criticism over the condition of the civic body-run schools. The BJP has accused the civic body of not paying salaries to teachers on time and alleged that the number of students in the schools has seen a drastic fall.