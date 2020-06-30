Effort will be made to provide Pinjra Tod activist 2 weekly legal interviews via video-conferencing: Tihar Jail authorities assure HC

New Delhi:

Natasha Narwal was arrested on May 23 in connection with a sit-in protest at Jafrabad Metro Station against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act

The Tihar Jail authorities on Tuesday assured the Delhi High Court that effort will be made to provide Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal two weekly legal interviews of 30 minutes with her lawyer through video-conferencing.

Delhi government’s standing counsel Rahul Mehra, appearing for the jail authorities here, said there was no objection to Ms. Narwal, who is pursuing her M. Phil from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), sourcing books from outside as long as the material were not against the Prison Rules.

Taking note of the submission, Justice C. Hari Shankar disposed of the petition filed by Ms. Narwal who had in her plea alleged that inmates were not allowed to get in touch with persons outside jail through video-conferencing following an incident of violence inside the jail earlier this month.

Ms. Narwal was arrested on May 23, along with fellow JNU student Devangana Kalitha in relation with an FIR registered on February 24 over the sit-in protest at Jafrabad Metro Station against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Ms. Narwal, in her plea, has sought direction to the jail authorities to allow her daily access to her advocates by way of video-conferencing. She also sought direction to the jail authorities to follow the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, and allow access to books and reading material to complete her M. Phil.