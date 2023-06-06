Effective measures by Delhi govt. have caused reduction in pollution levels, says CM

June 06, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the city residents to participate in the Delhi government’s fight against pollution and help transform it into a ‘Jan Andolan’ (people’s movement) on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Speaking at Thyagaraj Stadium on Monday, Mr. Kejriwal listed various initiatives undertaken by the Delhi government to combat pollution, including tree transplantation, extending Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to industries and using Real-Time Source Apportionment Study to map sources of air pollution on a real-time basis.

“These multifaceted interventions underscore the government’s commitment towards curbing pollution and safeguarding the health and well-being of Delhi’s residents,” he said.

In his address, the CM said World Environment Day has been celebrated across the world over the past 50 years.

“In these 50 years, pollution has increased in every city, village and locality. But it has gone down in Delhi, as we have worked with two crore people of the city and taken a number of measures to mitigate pollution,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He added that the government is working towards turning Delhi into a “City of Lakes”.

‘Blatant lies’

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri termed the CM’s claims “blatant lies”, adding that air pollution in Delhi had reduced due to the Centre’s efforts.

“In the past eight years, the Delhi government failed to purchase a single DTC bus, forcing people to use private vehicles,” he said, adding that the Centre recently provided 300 electric buses to boost public transport in the city.

Mr. Bidhuri said that the Eastern and Western peripheral highways have also contributed towards reducing pollution by allowing heavy vehicles to bypass the Capital.