Educational institutions, Govt. offices to reopen on Monday

New Delhi

25 November 2021 01:35 IST

Decision taken following improvement in Delhi’s air quality, says Minister

Schools, colleges, libraries and other educational institutions in the city, which have been closed since November 13 due to high levels of air pollution, will reopen on Monday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

Government offices, which were closed, will also reopen on Monday, he said. However, the ban on entry of trucks into the city will continue till December 3.

“Schools, colleges, and institutes will reopen on November 29. All Government offices will also reopen and the work-from-home directive will be lifted. But for this, it is advisable for all Government employees to use public transport to a great extent for the purpose of commuting,” Mr. Rai said.

The Minister said that for the last three days, there have been improvements in Delhi’s pollution levels and the decision was taken after a review meeting on Wednesday.

“Until now, trucks and other commercial vehicles, except essential service trucks, were banned from entering Delhi. But today, we have decided that starting November 27, CNG and electric trucks will be allowed to enter. Other trucks will remain banned till December 3,” he said.s

Mr. Rai said that there are colonies and areas such as Nimri Colony, Gulabi Bagh, Timarpur where a majority of Delhi Government employees live and the Government has decided to start special — private CNG — buses for these people to come to work.

“If we look at the average air quality index from before Deepavali, Delhi has reached those levels again. The pollution levels had been steadily rising after Deepavali. Considering that, multiple restrictions were put in place, apart from the routine processes,” the Minister said.

The Minister said that so far, 1,221 construction sites have been inspected and work was stopped at 105 places due to violations of rules.