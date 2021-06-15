Education Minister reviews two key education projects

Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday chaired a review meeting of two key education projects — Youth for Education (YFE) programme and Parent Outreach Programme. The mission of both the programmes is a mapping of schoolchildren, Mr. Sisodia said.

“Through the YYE programme, our children would be able to receive adequate guidance from a young generation that has been through a similar process. Every child of this society, who are between ages of 20-30 years, whether it is a 12th graduate or has a job or internship or is an entrepreneur can guide our school students and help them in building their careers,” he said. Mentioning the Parent Outreach project, Mr. Sisodia said, this one has been designed with the idea to make a communication change between schools, children and parents. “The idea is for the whole community to become a school. To build an environment that is supportive. These two programmes will ensure that our community is shaped in a way that helps our students grow holistically,” he said.

At present, the government said, the YFE programme has been piloted in 46 schools, roping 4,000 mentors. Also, it said, the Parent Outreach Programme plans to build a network of School Management Committee members and “School Mitras” to help other parents create a strong bond in the community. The programme trained 560 SMC members and Heads of 41 schools.