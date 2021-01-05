Education Minister lays foundation stone for two new schools in JNU

‘Schools will help realise dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat’

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday laid the foundation stone of Jawaharlal Nehru University’s new School of Engineering and Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship.

Mr. Pokhriyal at a virtual ceremony said the two new schools will help realise the dream of an “atmanirbhar Bharat”.

He added that the introduction of the schools was in accordance with the National Education Policy, 2020, which aims to establish multidisciplinary universities.

Only due to HEFA: V-C

The university hopes to complete the construction of the academic complex in 18 to 20 months. Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar said the establishment of the two new schools and the construction of the academic complex was possible due to the Higher Education Funding Agency loan.

Mr. Kumar said the aim is to take the existing strength that JNU has in the field of social sciences and develop the programmes at the two schools so that they may be different from other MBA and engineering institutes across the country.

He added that JNU was looking towards incubating more startups within the campus and applying for more patents.