Education Minister inaugurates govt. school building

Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday inaugurated a newly constructed building of Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Shahbad Dairy.

10 years down the line

“A building can only be transformed into a school by its teachers and students. With a well-furnished building, we also need quality education to be imparted here and then only the purpose will be served. It is a brand new building today, 5-10 years down the line, the colours of the walls will turn dull and the only way to maintain the shine is by delivering brilliant students,” he said.

Mr. Sisodia added that the government schools are being shut down in Maharashtra and Uttarakhand, and privatised in Uttar Pradesh as the government is unable to run the institutes.

“Delhi is the only State where new government schools are being set up and old ones being revamped. The parents are taking their children out of the private schools to enrol them in government schools,” he claimed.

He said earlier, students of government schools only had access to “kaam-chalau” education.

‘Change in scenario’

But now, the scenario has changed, he said, adding that students of government schools are outperforming those from private schools.