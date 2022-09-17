Education can eradicate poverty in one generation: Kejriwal

Students touching the feet of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as his deputy Manish Sisodia looks on during a felicitation function at Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said if good education is provided to every child in the country, they can eradicate poverty within one generation.

“We have proven this in Delhi as 648 children of our government schools have cleared NEET and 493 have passed JEE. Many of them are from underprivileged families,” Mr. Kejriwal said. He was speaking at a felicitation ceremony held at Thyagaraj Stadium where he interacted with the successfull candidates.

“Our students, teachers and principals have shown the whole country how government schools can be transformed. Like Delhi, 18 crore children studying in government schools across the country can get good education; it is possible,” the Chief Minister said.

He appealed to all students that they must never forget their family, teachers and the country.

‘Make positive contribution’

“You must make a positive contribution to nation building. You got quality education free of cost. But in reality, it is not being provided for free. The country’s resources and citizens’ money have been invested in your education,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister told students that many of them will get a chance to go abroad, which is not a bad thing, but they must make sure that they return to India. “It should not happen that you study in India and work for the progress of the U.S.,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Speaking at the function, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The success of our students is a matter of pride for the government school system of Delhi and the whole country. It is the result of the work being done on education in the Capital that so many students from our schools are succeeding in JEE and NEET.”