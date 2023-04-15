‘Educate, agitate, organise: Babasaheb’s call more relevant today than ever’ 

April 15, 2023 02:01 am | Updated 02:01 am IST - New Delhi

Raj Kumar Gautam was barely 14 when a rally led by Dalit icon Kanshi Ram crossing the dingy lanes of Ghaziabad’s Murad Nagar kicked up enough dust and determination in the young boy to follow the ideals of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Thirty-three years later, on Friday, Gautam, now 47 and a doctor, came to reaffirm the ideals of liberty, equality and justice at Noida’s Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. “I have never missed a single Ambedkar Jayanti celebration here since it [the Prerna Sthal] was inaugurated in 2011,” he said.

Thousands flocked to the Sector 95 memorial to pay tributes to Dalit icon and the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. Ambedkar, on his 132nd birth anniversary. Sprawled over 33 acres, the Prerna Sthal was built to honour the “unparalleled struggle of Bahujan leaders towards social transformation”. The then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati — the State’s first Dalit CM — had called it “a mark of Dalit resilience”.

Ambedkar Jayanti was celebrated across Delhi-NCR. People in large numbers thronged Parliament Street to celebrate the day. The various stalls set up on the occasion had Dalit literature, idols and pictures of not just Dr. Ambedkar but also Savitribai and Jyotiba Phule and others who stood against the caste system.

It was a sea of blue — the colour of Dalit resistance — with flags and scarfs donned by visitors visible from a distance. Many youngsters present at the venue said Dr. Ambedkar’s ideals and writings are more relevant today than ever.

At Parliament Street, Akhilesh Kumar, a PhD scholar at Jamia Millia Islamia’s Centre for Dalit and Minorities Studies, said that Babasaheb’s clarion call to “educate, agitate, and organise” is the need of the hour for students from the marginalised communities.

Atrocities on students

Speaking about “increasing atrocities” against Bahujan students at educational institutes, Mr. Kumar said, “From Rohith Vemula to Darshan Solanki, atrocities against Dalits and Adivasis have only increased. No matter how intelligent you are, the upper caste will always find a way to discriminate against you,” he said, adding that “Dalits don’t fit the upper caste’s idea of merit”. Like Mr. Kumar, many among the crowd believed that while the Dalit movement has grown bigger with more public participation, especially on social media, the ideological strength has weakened with the rise of “Hindu nationalism”.

“Those leaning towards Hindutva cannot be true Ambedkarites. It is impossible for someone to follow the two ideologies. The ideas of Dr. Ambedkar and Savarkar were completely different,” said another visitor. Noida resident Rajendra Singh said Hindutva leaders still do not count the Dalits among Hindus. “They call us to build temples but not inside them to worship,” he said.

Ravina Nagori, a PhD scholar at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, said the Dalit movement was also harmed by opportunistic leaders. “There are so many who rose through the movement, made a name and then jumped ship on the first chance of getting ministerial posts or election tickets from any party,” said Ms. Nagori.

At Prerna Sthal, Sonal Singh Boddh, who is doing her M.A. in political science from IGNOU, said the majority of the crowd there had just come for fun. “Most people haven’t read what Babasaheb said but just celebrate his birth anniversary as a festival. This is not enough to continue the movement.”