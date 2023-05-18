ED’s reply sought on bail plea of Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

May 18, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court on May 18 sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail plea of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case being probed by the agency.

A Bench of Justices A.S. Bopanna and Hima Kohli issued notice to the ED and granted liberty to Mr. Jain to move before the vacation bench for relief.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Mr. Jain, said the former minister has lost 35 kg and virtually became a skeleton. He is also suffering from various ailments.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the ED, said they are on caveat and opposing the plea.

The Bench, which did not give any specific date, said Mr. Jain can approach the vacation Bench of the top court for relief.

On April 6, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the bail plea of Jain in a money laundering case noting the witnesses' claim that he was the conceptualiser, initiator and fund provider in the alleged crime.

The high court said the senior AAP leader was an influential person having the potential to tamper with evidence.

The ED had arrested Mr. Jain in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He was granted regular bail by a trial court on September 6, 2019, in the case registered by the CBI.

In 2022, the trial court had taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Mr. Jain, his wife and eight others, including the four firms, in connection with the money laundering case.