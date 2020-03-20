EDMC waives late fees to avoid crowd gathering

New Delhi

It tells citizens to not come to its offices

The standing committee of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Thursday passed a resolution appealing to citizens to not come to its offices for birth and death certificates to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Keeping in view of the coronavirus disease, to reduce crowd gathering at the municipal corporation’s office, late fees on the registration of all types of documents such as birth and death certificates have been waived off till April 15.

The East body has appealed to the public living in its jurisdiction to go for online registration. The civic body would only face a loss of about ₹40,000 per month as a consequence of this, the resolution stated.

