Delhi

EDMC waives late fees to avoid crowd gathering

It tells citizens to not come to its offices

The standing committee of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Thursday passed a resolution appealing to citizens to not come to its offices for birth and death certificates to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Keeping in view of the coronavirus disease, to reduce crowd gathering at the municipal corporation’s office, late fees on the registration of all types of documents such as birth and death certificates have been waived off till April 15.

The East body has appealed to the public living in its jurisdiction to go for online registration. The civic body would only face a loss of about ₹40,000 per month as a consequence of this, the resolution stated.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2020 1:48:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/edmc-waives-late-fees-to-avoid-crowd-gathering/article31112704.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY