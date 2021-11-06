EDMC to reopen primary schools from Nov 8

New Delhi

06 November 2021 02:25 IST

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Friday said that primary schools under its jurisdiction will reopen on November 8 with 50% student capacity.

EDMC Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said parents’ consent would be necessary for students to attend classes.

“Only 50% capacity of students will be permitted, this is a precautionary measure to ensure covid appropriate behaviour. If the child is unwell, then parents are advised not to send their children to school and the teachers must be informed. Although the schools are reopening, online classes will be continued for those who are unable to attend the classes on campus,” said Mr. Aggarwal, adding that “sufficient measures were in place across all 354 schools under our jurisdiction”.

Chairman of the Education Committee, Rajiv Kumar, said that due to a surge in the cases of vector-borne diseases, fogging was carried out “in all the EDMC schools”. He added, “EDMC schools are reopening after close to one and a half years, special attention is being paid towards cleanliness in all the schools. Hand sanitisers will be kept outside the classrooms and there will be [an] adequate arrangement of soaps in the toilets.”

Previously, the North and South Delhi civic bodies had announced their decision to hold parent-teacher meetings for two weeks before bringing primary school students back on campus.

Unresolved Issues

EDMC Leader of Opposition, Aam Aadmi Party’s Manoj Tyagi, said that while he welcomed the move to reopen primary schools, “there are previously unresolved issues regarding facilities at EDMC schools”.

“The number of students has increased across EDMC schools and there is a shortage of teachers to address this situation. The biggest challenge that civic authorities will face is regarding the lack of facilities, which include benches for seating and unhygienic toilets. These are unresolved issues from previous years and I had also raised the issue regarding the student-teacher ratio, where in some cases there is only one teacher for 90 students,” said Mr. Tyagi.