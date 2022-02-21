EDMC to redevelop shopping complex at Karkardooma

‘Project to improve parking, drainage, electricity, garden and toilet facilities’

‘Project to improve parking, drainage, electricity, garden and toilet facilities’

Citing that the facilities at the city’s Karkardooma local shopping complex are in a dilapidated state, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Monday said it will redevelop the market on a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

EDMC Commissioner Vikas Anand said the project aims at strengthening the existing facilities, which include parking, drainage, flooring, electricity, garden and maintenance of toilet blocks.

While the EDMC estimates the cost for the development works at ₹5 crore, its ongoing financial crisis has served as a roadblock. Through the PPP model, the civic body has proposed to hand over the market’s operation and maintenance for 15 years to the contractors coming onboard.

“The contractors will pay a monthly licence fee of ₹5 lakh to the EDMC with a 10% increase in the licence fee every year. They will be given the right to earn revenue through parking charges, advertisements in the permissible area, common area charges from the shopkeepers in proportion to their shop as per the policies of EDMC,” the civic body officials said, adding that the proposal is awaiting approval from the Standing Committee.

According to the civic body, the market — spanning across an area of 26,000 square metres — was developed by the Delhi Development Authority but was handed over to the EDMC for maintenance and development purposes .