EDMC to issue temporary health trade permits in illegal colonies 

Permit fee capped at ₹75 per square metre, one-time registration fee of ₹1,000 will be levied

Permit fee capped at ₹75 per square metre, one-time registration fee of ₹1,000 will be levied

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday approved a policy under which temporary health trade permits will be issued to commercial establishments in unauthorised colonies falling under its area of jurisdiction.

According to the policy, a three-year permit will be issued to traders who have been operating commercial establishments, with an area of up to 20 square metres, since 2006.

Regulate commercial activity

A senior EDMC official said that the move was aimed at regulating commercial activity, which includes the likes of eateries, salons and bakeries, in unauthorised colonies.

He said that while the Master Plan of Delhi (2021) guidelines cover regularised colonies, a major chunk of unauthorised colonies remain uncovered. However, under the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act, some immunity is provided to activities carried out at unauthorised colonies, such as development works.

“A majority of the colonies in east Delhi are unauthorised and there is no provision to grant health trade permits. We cannot shut these trades because it will disrupt people’s livelihood,” he said.

According to the policy, the permit fee has been capped at ₹75 per square metre while a one-time registration fee of ₹1,000 will be levied.

“This move is among the initial steps that we have taken in view of regulating activity in unauthorised colonies. Simultaneously, the civic body will earn revenue out of this, which can be further utilised for the development of these areas,” he said.