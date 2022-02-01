EDMC to inaugurate rejuvenated lake complex in Shahdara

It will have amphitheatre, eateries and boating facility

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Monday said the much-awaited lake complex in Shahdara would be inaugurated on February 1.

EDMC Commissioner Vikas Anand said the inauguration would largely focus on the rejuvenated lake spanning 6.8 acres.

Officials at the civic body said other facilities under the project include eateries, an open-air theatre and boating as the EDMC aims to make it a tourist hub.

However, according to a senior EDMC official, apart from the rejuvenated lake, work on the facilities is “nearing completion”.

“The total area of the project is 30.74 acres, of which 14 acres comprise the lake complex. The remaining space will house the amphitheatre, administrative blocks and other facilities. Close to 80% of these projects have been completed and they would be wrapped up by March,” a senior EDMC official said, adding that the provision for eateries will be completed in the next phase through a public-private partnership model.

The official said the rejuvenated lake was “brought to life” through a Sewage Treatment Plant installed on the premises, installed at a cost of ₹9.40 crore during the first phase.

“The project is being executed under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation and the second phase of the project was executed at a cost of ₹14.17 crore. The park will be opened to the public and will be free of charge for a restricted period of time. Once the remaining facilities are completed, the entry charges will be applied,” the official said.

The lake complex in Shahdara is set to be inaugurated on Tuesday amidst the presence of Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Adesh Gupta, president, Delhi BJP, among other dignitaries.