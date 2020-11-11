EDMC to de-seal 3,000 properties by Deepavali

New Delhi

11 November 2020 00:28 IST

The BJP-ruled East Delhi civic body will de-seal over 3,000 properties, which it alleged were “wrongly” sealed by the Supreme Court-mandated monitoring committee, by Deepavali. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said a de-sealing drive had been initiated by the municipality.

“While the monitoring committee in Delhi was sealing the properties by misusing their rights, it was strongly opposed by former Delhi BJP president and MP Manoj Tiwari and BJP leaders due to which the court summoned them,” Mr. Gupta said.

“The task of the Supreme Court panel was to work on the misuse and encroachment of government properties but they started sealing residential properties too,” said Mr. Gupta.

