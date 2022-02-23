EDMC seals liquor vend in Dilshad Garden

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Wednesday sealed a liquor vend at Dilshad Garden.

EDMC Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said the vend was sealed “because the owner had illegally merged three shops in the market, violating building by-laws”.

He added that the civic body has sealed a total of nine “illegal liquor vends” and will “seal many more in the coming days”.

“The Delhi government’s new excise policy is aimed at ruining the youth and causing problems to women. Illegal vends have been opening up at residential areas while many have been found to violate building by-laws. The people are upset and we will intensify the sealing process in the coming weeks,” said Mr. Aggarwal.