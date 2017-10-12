EDMC sanitation staff go on indefinite strike

Ramesh Kumar, a sanitation worker with the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), had promised his children a new television for Diwali. The 38-year-old had hoped that his festival bonus and salary would be enough to replace his 15-year-old television. However, the delay by the EDMC in payment of dues has shelved his plans.

Many sanitation workers in East Delhi have called for an indefinite hunger strike ahead of Diwali, protesting against non-payment of salaries and arrears.

The strike began on Wednesday and over 9,000 sanitation workers under the civic body are part of the protest.

“At least during the festival season they should consider that we have families and commitments towards them. How will we buy anything if we don’t get our salaries and arrears? We haven’t received our salary for the past two months. The EDMC officials merely pay lip service when they make promises,” said Mr. Kumar.

Wait for funds

Sanjay Gehlot, the president of Delhi Pradesh Swachata Workers’ Union, claimed that only 7,000 workers had received their salaries as of Wednesday and that the rest are still waiting for the corporation to release the funds. He said talks with officials did not go in their favour and the strike will continue.

Mr. Gehlot said the union members had met East Delhi Mayor Neema Bhagat, Commissioner Ranbir Singh and senior officials on Wednesday, but their demands were not fulfilled. The officials have not given deadline for release of salaries.

‘False assurances’

“They tried to give us false assurances again only so that the strike is called off and the workers go back to working without pay like slaves. But this is not acceptable,” Mr. Gehlot said.

Over 2,000 workers sat outside the EDMC headquarters in Patparganj industrial area and also burned effigies of officials.

“Wednesday was just the first day of strike, so the impact may not have been felt by the officials. However, the effect will be visible in the days to come. We do not want to cause any inconvenience to the public but the EDMC has not left us with another option. We are only asking for what we rightfully deserve,” he said.