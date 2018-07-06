EDMC panel to monitor installation of LED lights

A four-member committee has been set up to monitor the installation work of LED lights in east Delhi, the EDMC’s Standing Committee said on Thursday.

The decision was taken after councillors complained about the slow work and the arbitrary manner in which the installation has been taking place.

It was revealed that in Shahdara South zone, the work was being conducted sequentially, from one ward to the next. Also, work in Shahdara North wards were being skipped without explanation.

No reason stated

The official in-charge was unable to provide a reason for the same but assured the committee that from now on, the work would take place in the correct order.

Earlier, The Hindu reported that only 8,000 lights had been installed as on June 21. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of August.

At the time, the Commissioner had assured the standing committee that work would be expedited and 700 lights would be installed everyday henceforth.

While the total number of lights installed has gone up to 14,000, the official in-charge said currently only 500 lights are being installed daily.

He explained, the installation was going slowly because the company assigned the work order is unable to produce the required number of fittings in time.

Apart from this, members also raised concerns about dark spots, especially under broken ‘high mast’ lights and urged the officials to fix them.

The newly formed committee will also be looking into the matter.