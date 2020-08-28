EDMC moves to terminate Hussain’s membership

New Delhi

28 August 2020 00:02 IST

Move comes following demand for his removal by the BJP

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday passed a resolution to terminate the membership of suspended Aam Aadmi Party Councillor Tahir Hussain, accused of involvement in the Delhi riots.

A senior EDMC official informed that according to Section 33 (2) of the Delhi Municipal Corporations Act, if a councillor is absent for all meetings of the corporation for three successive months without permission, the seat may be declared vacant. Officials also said that reason for his absence had not been informed to the corporation.

Mr. Hussain has been lodged in Tihar Jail for his alleged involvement in the riots, during which petrol bombs had reportedly been thrown from the roof of his house.

AAP had suspended the councillor from Nehru Vihar from the party when allegations against him had emerged. The move comes after a demand for his removal by the BJP recently. Reacting to the development, party spokesperson Praveen Kapoor welcomed the move saying that Resident Welfare Associations of many areas under Hussain’s ward had been making the demand for some time.