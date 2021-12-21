EDMC Mayor blames pending funds for salary non-payment

21 December 2021 02:15 IST

Sisodia says 75% of funds released to BJP-ruled corporations

East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Monday said that the Delhi Government “is yet to sanction” pending funds to the civic body, which has led to the non-payment of salaries to its employees “for the last three months”.

“On Monday, we marched to the Chief Minister’s Office over the issue but it is unfortunate that no official came to meet us despite the Deputy Chief Minister being present in his office. They do not have the time to discuss the salary issues of the workers at the civic body,” Mr. Aggarwal said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi Government has released 75% of this financial year’s funds to the BJP-governed municipal corporations but still the corporations are not paying salaries on time.

“The Government is supposed to provide ₹3,488 crore to the corporations in the fiscal year 2021-22, according to the budget. So far, 75% of the funds totalling ₹2,588 crore have been released in three instalments. The remaining 25% will be dispersed in January,” he said.

Despite knowing this very well, Mr. Sisodia said, BJP leaders are crying that the Government has not given money to the civic bodies.

“The Mayor keeps doing a drama all the time and does not pay his employees who are facing the toughest of the times. The question that must be asked is, where did all of this money go under the watch of the BJP?” he said.

According to the data provided by a senior EDMC official, the Government is yet to sanction “₹250.21 crore” to the East Delhi corporation for the current year. Out of a total “₹1,121.12 crore”, the Government had sanctioned “₹747.42 crore”, which was received in the second and third quarters, the official said.

He said, “Apart from this, a balance amount of ₹2,985.12 crore is yet to be paid by the Government to the EDMC. This is the pending fund from the years 2012-2016. The fourth Delhi Finance Commission recommendations were not implemented for these years, and the amount was paid based on the suggestions of the third DFC till 2016. Due to this, there was a balance amount, from each year, which has not been sanctioned.”

The senior official said the non-release of funds as per the fourth DFC has resulted in “a lot of liabilities” for the EDMC after the trifurcation of Delhi’s municipal corporation in 2012.

“Instead, the Government disbursed the funds as per the third DFC, but a major portion of it went to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation which was already in surplus. According to the fund distribution ratio mentioned in the fourth DFC recommendations, the EDMC should get 42.30% of the funds but we received only 18%,” the official said.