EDMC Mayor asks CM to release pending funds

New Delhi

16 September 2020 03:55 IST

‘No money given under basic tax head’

East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) Mayor Nirmal Jain wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, demanding the release of outstanding funds worth ₹1,100. Highlighting financial stress, Mr. Jain said salaries of employees apart from sanitation workers had been pending for the last three months. The Mayor claimed that the EDMC had not been given any money under the ‘Basic Tax Assignment’ head, while other corporations of Delhi had got it.

Requesting there be “no discrimination” against the EDMC in budget allocation, he asked the CM to ensure the prescribed amount under the BTA was released at the earliest.

Advertising

Advertising