EDMC launches pilot project for maintenance of parks

10 December 2021 01:01 IST

Civic body will allot eight of its parks to private nursery owners for five years

East Delhi Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vikas Anand on Thursday said the civic body has launched a pilot project for maintenance of parks under its jurisdiction. Based on the PPP model, it will allot eight of its parks to private nursery owners for a period of five years.

“The allottee will be charged a licence fee of 37.94 per square metre for each year and will have to provide the civic body with plants and shrubs every year. At least 20% of the park’s area can be used for running a commercial nursery and the remaining area will have to be maintained by the allottee,” a senior civic body official said, adding that the applicants should be registered with the Indian Nurserymen Association.

The city’s Preet Vihar, Geeta Colony and Mayur Vihar-II are among the areas where the parks for the pilot project are located with a combined area of 15.96 acres.

“The EDMC has a total of 2,200 parks spread across 900 acres. If the pilot project succeeds, it will help with the civic body’s revenue since the maintenance of the parks won’t be handled by the civic body, this can also help us with our financial constraints,” the senior civic body said.

‘Website for each school’

Mr. Anand said the civic body has developed separate websites for each of the “354 schools” under their jurisdiction. Developed under the EDMC’s management information (MIS) lab, the website has details regarding “online classes, student and employee information”.

“The parents can access the information from their devices, this can be regarding circulars, classes and information about the school. The project is still in its initial phase but we will keep improvising in order to make it a completely automated system. The link to the school website is available on the EDMC homepage,” said Mr. Anand.

Previously, EDMC Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said that of the “354 schools”, under the civic body’s jurisdiction, 230 schools will open English-medium sections from Classes I to V, while the remaining 124 schools will increase their number of existing English-medium sections.