EDMC launches general amnesty scheme

New Delhi

18 December 2021 01:40 IST

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Thursday announced a general amnesty scheme for property taxpayers under its areas of jurisdiction.

According to the civic body officials, taxpayers can avail a waiver on penalties and interest levied on their outstanding dues which have remained pending before March 3, 2004 and the years that follow, if they make a lump sum payment of the principal amount. The scheme shall be in effect till January 15, 2022.

“There is a possibility that some assessments were made prior to March 3, 2004, under the old unit area method, taxpayers can pay these dues without penalties and interest if they make a lump sum payment of the principal amount. The same applies to taxpayers who have dues pending from 2004 till 2021-22. Apart from Government revenue properties, every other property under the EDMC’s jurisdiction is eligible for this scheme,” a senior EDMC official said, adding that tax payments will have to be made through the civic body’s website.

Advertising

Advertising

The senior official said that the civic body’s total property tax collection till December stands at ₹131 crore while the previous year’s total collection (till December) stood at ₹150 crore. He added, “The total amount collected in property tax for the previous year stood ₹208 crores. This year’s collection cycle will end in March, 2022.”

Another senior EDMC official said that before the trifurcation of Delhi’s unified municipal corporation in 2012, the civic body had collected only ₹60 crore as property tax.

He added, “Post the trifurcation in 2012, the EDMC’s average property tax collection had stood at ₹ 220 crores”. If every property owner were to pay their taxes under the general amnesty scheme, we would see a collection in the bracket of ₹350 to ₹375 crore.”