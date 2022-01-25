EDMC launches digital library for students

Online resources such as audio and video learning material will be made available to students

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Monday launched a digital library initiative with an aim to provide an online learning platform to students. This is the first-of-its-kind initiative by the civic body.

A senior EDMC official said the digital library will offer worksheets, audio and video learning material from the previous and current academic years to students and teachers across 354 EDMC schools. The learning material will be offered for subjects including Hindi, English, mathematics and social studies for Classes I-V.

The senior official said despite the regular online classes, frequent restrictions in holding physical classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the learning of students. “While the worksheets and learning materials have been delivered on a regular basis to students, through applications such as WhatsApp, there are many limitations in terms of saving the material for future use.The digital library makes learning material readily available from anywhere,” she said. The official added that the civic body will send a dedicated link to each student in order to allow them to access the resources. The EDMC is currently in the process of adding recordings of online lectures, the official further added.

Responding to the notion of students dropping out of primary schools during the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the senior official said that the enrolment of students at EDMC schools had actually increased by 65,000 — compared to the previous academic year — while the total number of students across the civic body’s 354 primary schools currently stood at 2,25,000