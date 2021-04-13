EDMC has signed contract worth crores with blacklisted company, alleges AAP

New Delhi

13 April 2021 01:09 IST

‘Company penalised by Delhi HC, got no relief from SC’

The AAP on Monday alleged that the BJP-ruled East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has signed a contract amounting to crores of rupees with a company which was “blacklisted” by the municipal corporation in 2010.

“The company was penalised by the High Court and did not get relief from the Supreme Court and is now getting contracts very easily from the BJP-ruled civic body,” said AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a statement.

Responding to the allegations, BJP claimed that the AAP-ruled Delhi government has multiple contracts with the same company.

Advertising

Advertising

“AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj today accused EDMC of giving a security contract to a blacklisted company cleverly ignoring a fact that same company has security contracts of dozens of Delhi government departments, including S.C./S.T. Welfare Board, Guru Nanak Eye Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Jagpravesh Hospital, Delhi government Chief Electoral Officer’s Office, Delhi State Legal Services Authority, etc.,” BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

Mr. Bharadwaj said that BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta should answer why a “blacklisted” company is being roped in by the EDMC.

“In 2010, it was found that it takes the full amount from the government, but does not give the entire amount to security personnel,” he said.