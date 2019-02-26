EDMC condemns CM’s hunger strike plan

A resolution condemning Chief Minister Arvind Kejirwal’s plan to go on an indefinite hunger strike to demand full statehood for Delhi was passed on Monday in a House meeting of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), amid protests by AAP councillors.

The resolution stated that the government was trying to mislead the ‘innocent’ public with a political stunt. In this regard, it made note of the recent Supreme Court judgment, which had clarified the distribution of powers between the State government and the L-G, that it said, AAP was violating.

Denouncing the move, it also said that Mr. Kejirwal “did not have a right” to go on a hunger strike when he had not used the powers available to him to fulfil various promises made by the government.

As the motion was being passed, AAP councillors raised slogans, while the ones sitting in the well of the House protested suspension of councillors. Other AAP councillors raised slogans for Statehood outside the EDMC’s headquarters in Patparganj.

The house meeting also witnessed heavy police presence following scuffles in the previous House meeting, when the Mayor had called the police to have sloganeering councillors removed from the premises.