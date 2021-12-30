EDMC call-based service to help proper disposal of waste debris

People can avail the facility by calling on helpline number

With an aim to curb the haphazard disposal of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday launched a call-based service to help ensure a regularised method of collection and disposal in the areas under its jurisdiction.

The prices for the service — which will be undertaken by Indo Enviro Integrated Solutions Limited — for the current month stand at ₹440.65 per tonne while the prices from January 2022 will be ₹452.78 per tonne.

EDMC Commissioner Vikas Anand said that bulk generators of C&D waste cannot avail the service and will have to deposit their waste at the civic body’s C&D waste processing facility at Shastri Park.

Increase quantity

Mr. Anand said that the civic body is currently looking to increase the quantity of waste that is processed at the Shastri Park facility which can process 1,000 tonnes per day.

According to the data provided by a senior EDMC official, a total of “2,56,120.48 metric tonnes” of C&D waste has been collected by the civic body from April 1 to December 28 this year.

A senior EDMC official said a recurring violation that was observed this year was the dumping of construction debris at multiple undesignated spots despite various guidelines in place.

“People can avail this service by calling the number provided in order to get their C&D waste collected. A lot of people dump their waste during late night hours. This service can help avoid such irresponsible and improper disposal which further adds to the rising pollution in the city. Residents can call on 9205059982/ 9821488633 to avail the service, Mr. Anand said.