EDMC builds kitchen gardens in 30 schools

East Delhi Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vikas Anand on Saturday said the civic body has built kitchen gardens in 30 schools under its jurisdiction.

“Kitchen gardens have been set up at 20 schools in Shahdara south zone and 10 schools in Shahdara north zone. It is a conscious effort through which information on nutrients will be provided to the students and they feel motivated to grow fruits and vegetables in the school and their homes as well,” said Mr. Anand.

He said that the produce from these gardens will be used for the mid-day meals provided to the students at the civic body’s schools.

“We have planted vegetables such as tomato, brinjal, cauliflower and more. Apart from this, we also have fruit plants such as mango, papaya and jamun at various schools,” a senior EDMC official said.

“We started planting two months ago and the project came into effect after the Ministry of Human Resource Development issued guidelines in 2019 for setting up school kitchen gardens to teach the students about gardening. While the pandemic delayed the project, it has finally come into existence now. We might also plant fresh vegetables during the summer according to the situation,” the official added.