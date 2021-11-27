EDMC budget proposes property, theatre tax hike

New Delhi

27 November 2021 01:39 IST

Budget estimates of civic body for financial year 2022-23 set at ₹4,735.77 crore

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday presented its budget estimates for the financial year 2022-23, which stands at ₹4,735.77 crore. Commissioner Vikas Anand also presented the revised budget estimates for the financial year 2021-22, which stands at ₹4,479.43 crore — lower than the previously approved estimate of ₹5,306.48 crore for the current financial year.

Mr. Anand also proposed an increase in property tax and theatre tax rates. For properties in residential areas under categories C, D and E, the proposed tax rates were hiked from 11% to 13 %. For residential properties under categories F, G and Hs, the proposed tax rates were hiked from 7% to 10%.

For non-residential properties, including schools, nursing homes and hospitals, under categories C, D and E, the proposed tax rates were hiked from 12% to 15%. For Government establishments in residential areas, the tax rates were hiked from 15% to 20% across all categories.

Massive hike

A massive hike in tax rates was proposed for theatres falling under the EDMC’s jurisdiction. For cinema theatres falling under class 1 and class 2, the proposed rates were hiked from ₹10 per show and ₹7 per show respectively to ₹1,000 per show. For large-scale entertainment events, such as carnivals, the proposed tax rates were hiked from ₹10 per show to ₹5,000 per show.

Tax rate hikes were also proposed for buildings that are to be constructed along with the sanction of the building plans. For up to 50 sq.m, the proposed rates were hiked from ₹5 sq.m to ₹50 per sq.m. For buildings with plans that exceed 50 sq.m, the proposed rates were hiked from ₹10 sq.m to ₹100 per sq.m.

Mr. Anand said that the civic body has decided not to levy taxes on cycle rickshaws and animal drawn vehicles. He added, “We have also decided to remove taxes that were imposed on animals such as buffaloes, dogs, horses, cows and pigs.”

Education cess

He also proposed an education cess of 5%. Apart from this, he emphasised on the civic body’s initiatives to combat air pollution. He added, “Forty water sprinkling machines have been deployed to suppress road dust and approx. 650 km. road length is covered every day. Apart from this, three anti-smog guns and 12 jetting machines have also been deployed for water sprinkling to combat pollution. The designated dumping sites for construction and demolition (C&D) waste have been reduced from 61 to 17.”