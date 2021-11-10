EDMC bans firewood, coal at eateries to curb air pollution

Tandoori roti being prepared at a restaurant in Delhi.

New Delhi

10 November 2021 02:14 IST

CNG or PNG-based clay oven is not a cost-effective measure: restaurant owners

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Tuesday announced a ban on the use of coal and firewood in clay ovens (tandoors) and grills at restaurants under its jurisdiction.

The civic body in an order said that to curb air pollution, restaurants and eateries have been directed to make use of compressed natural gas (CNG), piped natural gas (PNG) or wood charcoal. “Tandoors and grills must be operated on the premises and all the eateries must install an emission control system. Firewood and coal are prohibited and action will be taken against violators,” an EDMC official said.

Advertising

Advertising

Restaurant owners, however, are unhappy with the move.

The owner of a restaurant in Shahdara said this is “not feasible in terms of cost”.

“Most of my customers prefer food cooked in a coal-based clay oven and if I cannot use it, my business will be affected. Another factor is cost. I would invest in a CNG or PNG-based oven if it was affordable. The average cost of a medium-sized LPG cylinder is more than ₹1,800,” he said.

Another restaurant owner from the area said he has “been using an LPG-based clay oven for four years”.

“An LPG-based clay oven is neither economical nor does it give a smokey flavour to the food. Wood charcoal is also an ineffective option and if this ban is to curb air pollution, then wood charcoal should have been prohibited,” he said, adding this ban will not help cut down on pollution because there are larger problems which are yet to be attended to.

EDMC Commissioner Vikas Anand said the ban on firewood and coal “was not new” and that it had been “implemented last year”.

“There is some logic behind this move and many restaurants have moved towards other fuel-based options. We are only implementing the rules that have been directed to us by authorities,” Mr. Anand said.