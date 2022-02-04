EDMC asks doctors to call off strike

Salaries for next two months to be paid on time, says EDMC Commissioner

East Delhi Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vikas Anand on Thursday appealed to doctors and nurses at the civic-body-run Swami Dayanand Hospital to resume their duties.

The doctors and nurses have been protesting since February 1 over non-payment of salaries since November.

“The doctors of Swami Dayanand Hospital would be given their salaries for February and March on time. Also, their due arrears will be paid in May,” Mr. Anand said, adding that the civic body was currently facing a fund crunch.

Dr. K.P. Rewani, joint secretary, Municipal Corporation Doctors’ Association, said that the doctors wanted the payment of salaries, “which were pending till December, at the least”.

He added, “They should clear the salary backlog first and then assure the timely payment of the salaries that are to be paid after. Our benefits and other dues have been pending for years and we still work non-stop to serve the patients. But we cannot run our lives without our basic pay, will continue our strike till then.”

Rajni Khedwal, who serves as the medical superintendent at the hospital, said that all services including OPD and emergency have remained shut since Tuesday.

“There are no COVID-19 patients at the hospital. We have 22 patients who are currently being attended to by contractual nurses. All doctors and nurses, apart from these, are on strike and we have been requesting them to resume their duties,” Ms. Khedwal added.

The hospital on Thursday issued a circular for termination of protesting senior and junior resident doctors, signed by Ms. Khedwal. Asked about the notice, she later said that “there will be no terminations”.

She added, “No doctor has been terminated but there are doctors who have joined only last month and are participating in the strike. The patients are suffering, so why are these doctors on strike?”