EDMC announces new measures for dumping of construction waste

New Delhi

22 October 2021 23:50 IST

In a move to curb pollution generated by Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Friday announced that it has reduced the number of notified C&D waste dumping sites to 17 from the earlier number of 61 sites.

EDMC Commissioner Vikas Anand said the sites were shut “because the locations were not suitable”.

“Many of the sites were already shut over the years and there were a few sites that were situated in unsuitable locations and also led to an increased accumulation of dust. All the bulk C&D waste generators will have to go to the functional sites to dump their waste. They will have to maintain receipts of the waste deposited, the receipts will be collected by our junior engineers on a fortnightly basis,” said Mr. Anand, adding that the EDMC was also exploring the option of providing a call-based service for the collection of construction waste.

Furthermore, the EDMC has also deployed special teams for monitoring unauthorised dumping of C&D waste and biomass burning. “These teams would be deployed in two shifts for monitoring, controlling and penalising the defaulters. Special attention is being paid to the hotspot areas of Anand Vihar and Vivek Vihar and efforts are being made to reduce air pollution through water sprinkling and deployment of mechanical road sweepers,” said Mr. Anand.