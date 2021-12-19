EDMC aims to regulate scrap collection

New Delhi

19 December 2021 01:15 IST

In a move to ensure safe disposal of scrap material, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has proposed to empanel scrap-handling agencies.

The civic body said it will put forth the proposal in the next week’s Standing Committee meeting. The period of empanelment for the selected agencies will be three years, including a monthly royalty that will be paid to the EDMC.

A senior EDMC official said that various unorganised sectors and households in areas under the EDMC, generate high volumes of scrap material, which have no regulated process of disposal.

He added, “The improper disposal of scrap material is a key concern and it further ends up in the hands of informal scrap collectors. Our implementation model aims to help regulate the collection and disposal of the scrap by these agencies, from the people, and to further ensure that the scrap is recycled. Apart from this, creating awareness among the people is also a crucial part of the project.”

As per the proposal, the EDMC will act as the facilitator while the empaneled agency will be in charge of the collection, transportation and recycling as per stipulated guidelines.

Responding to the notion of including informal scrap collectors as part of the solution to help ensure wider collection, the senior EDMC official said that the civic body was open to include informal players through the empaneled agencies.

He added, “We are already moving towards adding the details and providing services with respect to the scrap collection project on the EDMC’s website; this project is a first among the three civic bodies in the city. Previously, the EDMC had launched a similar initiative for the collection and disposal of electronic waste for which we roped in a private agency. Since August, a total of 350 kilograms of electronic waste has been collected.”