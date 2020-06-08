Delhi

Editors Guild slams police for FIR against Vinod Dua

Vinod Dua. File

Vinod Dua. File   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Guild urged the police to respect constitutionally guaranteed freedoms rather than behave in a manner that raises questions on its independence.

The Editors Guild of India has expressed concern over “growing tendency” among police to take cognisance of frivolous charges against journalists and slammed the Delhi Police for filing an FIR against senior journalist Vinod Dua.

The FIR was filed under sections 290 (public nuisance), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and 505 (2) (sale of printed or engraved substance containing defamatory matter) of the IPC based on a complaint from BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar on June 4. Mr Kumar in his complaint accused Mr. Dua of allegedly “misreporting the Delhi riots”.

In a statement, the Guild said, “The accusations are a brazen attack on his right to free speech and fair comment. An FIR based on this is an instrument of harassment setting off a process that is itself a punishment”.

The Guild urged the police to respect constitutionally guaranteed freedoms rather than behave in a manner that raises questions on its independence.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 6:32:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/editors-guild-slams-police-for-fir-against-vinod-dua/article31779638.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY