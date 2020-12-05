Delhi

Editors Guild issues advisory on stir coverage

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Friday urged media organisations to refrain from labelling farmers as “Khalistani”, “anti-nationals” and other such terms so that the protests are not delegitimised. The EGI asked media organisations to display fairness, objectivity and balance in reporting.

In a statement issued, the Guild said, “The EGI is concerned about the news coverage of the farmers’ protests in the national capital, wherein certain sections of the media have been labelling them as “Khalistanis”, “anti-nationals” and other such terms to delegitimise the protests without any evidence or proof. This goes against the tenets of responsible and ethical journalism.”

