Editor of paper founded by M.J. Akbar defends him

Editor of The Sunday Guardian Joyeeta Basu, who appeared before a court here on Friday in support of a criminal defamation case filed by M.J. Akbar, said she had “no personal knowledge” of the alleged sexual misconduct claimed by Priya Ramani against the former Union Minister.

At the height of the #MeToo movement last year, Ms. Ramani accused Mr. Akbar of sexual harassment during his previous role as a newspaper editor.

Following Ms. Ramani’s accusation, about a dozen former colleagues of Mr. Akbar also came out with different allegations against him.

Days before he resigned from his post of Minister of State for External Affairs in October last, Mr. Akbar filed a criminal defamation case against

Ms. Ramani citing her open letter published in a magazine and her tweets naming him.

‘Perfect gentleman’

Ms. Basu, who has worked with Mr. Akbar for about 15 years beginning with The Asian Age in 1998, said, “he was a perfect gentleman” to her.

After her stint at The Asian Age, Ms. Basu said she worked at a fortnightly political magazine Covert and then at The Sunday Guardian, both founded by Mr. Akbar.

She said he was a “tough taskmaster in office” and everyone in office held him in “high esteem”. She said due to Ms. Ramani’s “malicious” tweet, “the reputation of Mr. Akbar was permanently destroyed and irreparably harmed”.

During the day’s hearing, the court concluded the cross-examination of Ms. Basu and another witness Manzar Ali, who is Mr. Akbar’s personal assistant.

The court has posted the next hearing in the case for August 23.