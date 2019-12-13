ED wants bail cancelled in chopper case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court seeking cancellation of bail granted by a trial court to businessman Ratul Puri in the AgustaWestland money laundering case.

It has claimed that the trial court had not taken note of all the documents put on record.

The trial court, while granting bail to Puri, had directed him not to “tamper with evidence” or “try to contact or influence witnesses”.

Puri was named as an accused in the sixth chargesheet filed by the ED in the ₹3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal case.