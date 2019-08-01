ED traces witness in money laundering case

In a volte-face, the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday submitted before a Delhi court that they were able to trace the whereabouts of a witness who had gone missing in a money laundering case related to the ₹3,600 AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

Ratul Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, is an accused in the case.

Counsel for the probe agency, Special Public Prosecutors D.P. Singh and N.K. Matta, informed the court that the witness, K.K. Khosla, had surfaced and it was very likely that the probe agency would record his statement in connection with the case in the days to come.

Rebutting the claim by counsel for the accused that about 80 employees of his client had joined the investigation, the prosecutors on Tuesday submitted before Special Judge Arvind Kumar that only four of his employees had come forward to cooperate, and one of them had since disappeared.

They also submitted that they were not in the know of his whereabouts and had apprehensions about his life.

They also alleged that the accused had suddenly disappeared midway through his interrogation on July 26 and the very next day applied for anticipatory bail. It showed that his conduct was not bona fide so far the investigation was concerned, they submitted.

The court has been hearing arguments on the anticipatory bail application. Concluding their argument, the investigating agency submitted that if the accused was granted bail, they would lose an important tool of interrogating him, if required, in the custody. On Thursday, the accused’s counsel will rebut ED’s submission in opposition to the bail plea.