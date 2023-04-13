ED torturing people to get AAP leaders implicated, says Singh

April 13, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday charged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) with “torturing people” to force them to implicate AAP leaders in the alleged liquor scam.

In response to AAP’s allegations, the BJP said that the repeated rejection of bail pleas of former Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain has “frustrated” AAP leaders.

Terming ED an “Enforcing Dictatorship”, AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Wednesday cited purported medical reports of the people questioned by the probe agency and their statements in court.

He said six witnesses have “exposed ED’s conspiracy” by approaching the High Court.

“Witness Chandan Reddy gave an affidavit in court saying ED officials had hit him so hard that his eardrums got damaged,” Mr. Singh said.

“I will continue to expose the conspiracies of ED and will not sit silent on this matter. ED officials will have to answer before the Privileges Committee of Parliament,” Mr. Singh said, dubbing ED as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “torture chamber”. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter, saying Mr. Singh had levelled “very serious allegations” against ED.

Mr. Singh said ED’s case is “false and baseless” and meant to defame the Delhi government, Mr. Kejriwal and AAP.

‘Fear of evidence’

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said AAP leaders fear the evidence being collected in connection with the alleged liquor scam will lead to Mr. Kejriwal.

“AAP leaders have unsuccessfully tried to create a perception that Manish Sisodia is innocent. Now in sheer frustration, Sanjay Singh has levelled allegations on an independent investigative agency with the dual intent of pressuring ED to go soft on Sisodia and to portray ED as unfair,” Mr. Kapoor said.