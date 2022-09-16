ED to move application for transfer of Satyendra Jain case to special court

Jain’s bail plea hearing has been ongoing since August 30 at the court of special CBI judge Geetanjali Goel

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi:
September 16, 2022 00:19 IST

Satyendra Kumar Jain, Health Minister of Delhi Government. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

At the hearing of the bail application moved by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Satyendra Jain in a money laundering case registered against him, counsel for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday told the judge that he was moving an application for the transfer of the case before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court.

Mr. Jain’s counsel, N. Hariharan, confirmed that Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the ED, had said he would move an application for the transfer of case to a special CBI Court. “This is baffling,” Mr. Hariharan said.

The hearing for Mr. Jain’s bail plea has been ongoing since August 30 at the court of special CBI judge Geetanjali Goel, who on September 13 had directed the ED’s counsel to submit a fresh chart of entities and shares in the alleged money laundering case registered against Mr. Jain and two of his alleged aides, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The ED’s money laundering case is based on a disproportionate assets First Information Report (FIR) filed by the CBI in August 2017. The ED has already filed a prosecution complaint under relevant Sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the Jains and four companies purportedly associated with them for allegedly laundering proceeds of crime worth ₹4.8 crore.

Mr. Satyendra Jain was arrested by the ED in the case on May 31, 2022.

